The Salvation Army 7th Annual Fill the Kettle
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 2:11PM PST
The Salvation Army
7th Annual Fill the Kettle: Celebrity Kettle Kick-Off
November 28
11:30am-2:00pm
Vancouver Art Gallery, North Plaza
The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off with the Celebrity Kettle Challenge. The event pits local celebrities from the sports and entertainment world against one another in this FUN-draising challenge. The public is encouraged to stop by drop off their donation, take photos with celebs, enjoy some hot chocolate and take in the festivities.