7th Annual Fill the Kettle: Celebrity Kettle Kick-Off

November 28

11:30am-2:00pm

Vancouver Art Gallery, North Plaza

The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off with the Celebrity Kettle Challenge. The event pits local celebrities from the sports and entertainment world against one another in this FUN-draising challenge. The public is encouraged to stop by drop off their donation, take photos with celebs, enjoy some hot chocolate and take in the festivities.