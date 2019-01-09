

The Ride to Conquer Cancer presented by Wheaton Precious Metals

benefiting the BC Cancer Foundation

August 24 - 25

2 Days, over 200 Kilometres, 1 Epic Ride

conquercancer.ca

Honouring its 11th Epic Year, The Ride to Conquer Cancer presented by Wheaton Precious Metals has raised over $96 million for the BC Cancer Foundation and is BC’s largest fundraiser.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer is an incredible two-day, over 200-kilometre cycling event through British Columbia.

Join CTV and thousands of Riders in our Epic Ride to Hope for the 11th annual Ride and let’s make an Epic Impact together. The Ride is for everyone from weekend riders to seasoned cyclists.

Funds raised support breakthrough cancer research and enhancements to care at the BC Cancer Agency. Together, BC CAN breakdown cancer.

All you need is a bike, helmet and determination to make an epic impact.