The Moustache Miler

November 23

10am Start Time

Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub

moustachemiler.com

Come for the run, stay for the fun! The Moustache Miler is a family-friendly 1-mile, 5km, and post-race party benefitting the Movember Foundation. Focused on community and empowerment, it's an event where families, seasoned runners, and first-time racers can all come together and have a good time for a good cause.