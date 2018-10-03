The Harlem Globetrotters
December 7 – 9
Vancouver & Abbotsford
HarlemGlobetrotters.com/Canada

The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Vancouver Area with for 4 games, December 7th through 9th. Witness some of the world’s best athletes execute unbelievable feats of ball handling… trick shots… and comedy. Score your tickets at HarlemGlobetrotters.ca. And don’t miss your shot to get in on the ultimate action with Magic Pass, the exclusive pre-show opportunity to join the Globetrotters on the court to learn tricks, shoot hoops, and take photos with the stars of the team. Get your family in on the action at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum, Abbotsford Centre, and Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, December 7th through 9th!

Vancouver
Friday, December 7 @ 7pm
Pacific Coliseum
 
Abbotsford
Saturday, December 8 @ 1pm
Saturday, December 8 @ 6pm
Abbotsford Centre
 
Victoria
Sunday, December 9 @ 3pm