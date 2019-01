CTV Vancouver





The BC SPCA’s Treat Week™

February 25 – March 3

Treatweek.ca

The BC SPCA’s Treat Week™ is the most delicious way to treat animals to a better life! Register online, collect donations, and treat yourself and your friends (with brownies, cookies, cupcakes, wine, cheese – anything!). How much “dough” will you raise for animals in need from February 25 to March 3?

Treat animals to a sweeter life at: treatweek.ca