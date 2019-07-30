

CTV News Vancouver





The Artists for Conservation Festival

September 27 - 29

VanDusen Botanical Garden

festival.artistsforconservation.org

The AFC Festival 2019 is a three-day long event held at VanDusen Botanical Garden from Sept 27 - 29th, 2019. Enjoy in the world-class conservation themed art exhibit, music and cultural performances, live art demos and many more exciting activities taking place over the weekend. Presented by RE/MAX Agents of Lower Mainland. Much of the festival is free to public.

Experience the lively atmosphere of the opening night on Thursday, September 26th when artists, collectors, and art supporters gather to admire and appreciate the special collection of nature and wildlife works on display for sale. A special night to meet many top artists.