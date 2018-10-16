

Event: The 6th Annual Fill the Kettle: Celebrity Kettle Kick-Off

Location: Vancouver Art Gallery (Georgia & Howe / Hornby)

Date: Thursday, November 29, 2018

Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

salvationarmy.ca

The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off with the Celebrity Kettle Challenge. The event pits local celebrities from the sports and entertainment world against one another in this FUN-draising challenge. The public is encouraged to stop by drop off their donation, take photos with celebs, enjoy some hot chocolate and take in the festivities.

As one of the largest fundraising campaigns in British Columbia, for the next six weeks, the iconic red kettles will line the streets in over 40 communities across the province. The goal is to raise $4.5 million in an effort to feed, clothe and shelter individuals and families in desperate need of support.