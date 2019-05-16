

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

June 21 – July 1

Over 150 Free Shows

Various Venues

coastaljazz.ca

Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is pleased to announce 150 free concerts at this year’s TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, which kicks off on June 21 and runs until July 1.

Two of the largest free outdoor presentations will be during the Downtown Jazz Weekend on the historic grounds of the Vancouver Art Gallery/Robson Square (June 22/23) and David Lam Park Jazz Weekend (June 29/30).

Featured events include, Wu-Tang Clan, The Roots, Herbie Hancock and more!