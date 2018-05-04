

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

June 22 – July 1

Coastaljazz.ca

CTV Vancouver is pleased to support the 33rd Annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival happening June 22 to July 1 with 1800 artists including headliners Robert Plant, Macy Gray, Kamasi Washington, and Bonobo.

PLUS, don’t miss the free spectacular outdoor weekends: Downtown Jazz Weekend on June 23 & 24 and David Lam Park Jazz Weekend on June 30 & July 1.

For full lineup and tickets visit CoastalJazz.ca.