TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 10:51AM PDT
TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival
June 22 – July 1
Coastaljazz.ca
CTV Vancouver is pleased to support the 33rd Annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival happening June 22 to July 1 with 1800 artists including headliners Robert Plant, Macy Gray, Kamasi Washington, and Bonobo.
PLUS, don’t miss the free spectacular outdoor weekends: Downtown Jazz Weekend on June 23 & 24 and David Lam Park Jazz Weekend on June 30 & July 1.
For full lineup and tickets visit CoastalJazz.ca.