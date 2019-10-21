

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

Presented by Coast Capital Savings

November 23

Surrey Civic Plaza

surrey.ca/treelighting

On Nov 23, 2019 the City of Surrey will light the City’s official Christmas tree at the annual Tree Lighting Festival presented by Coast Capital Savings.

Join the Mayor & Council as they flip the switch at 6:30 pm to light the City’s spectacular 60 foot Christmas tree.

Escape the cold and enjoy festive holiday activities in the Holiday Market and Village tent located on Civic Plaza featuring over 30 local vendors and crafters, activations, and new interactive light features. Catch live performances throughout the day, warm up with hot chocolate and other festive treats, and snap a free photo with Santa while he’s in town. Other highlights include road hockey, amusement rides, inflatables, food trucks and live breakdancing demos on the North Pole Stage.