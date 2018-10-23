Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:18AM PDT
The City of Surrey is set to kick off the Holiday season with the return of Surrey Tree Lighting Festival on November 24th from 12PM-7PM. Join Keri Adams and watch the lighting of Surrey’s 58 foot Christmas tree! There will be many activities for the family to enjoy including, food trucks, special performances by Urban gospel singer Warren Dean and more.