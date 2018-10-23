

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

November 24

Surrey's Civic Plaza

12PM-7PM

Tree Lighting at 6:30PM

Surrey.ca/treelighting

The City of Surrey is set to kick off the Holiday season with the return of Surrey Tree Lighting Festival on November 24th from 12PM-7PM. Join Keri Adams and watch the lighting of Surrey’s 58 foot Christmas tree! There will be many activities for the family to enjoy including, food trucks, special performances by Urban gospel singer Warren Dean and more.