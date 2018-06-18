Surrey Canada Day Presented by Coast Capital Savings
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 6:00AM PDT
Surrey Canada Day
Presented by Coast Capital Savings
Sunday, July 1st
Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre
10am – 11pm
surrey.ca/surreycanadaday
On Sunday, July 1st bring your friends and family to the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre for Surrey Canada Day, the largest celebration in Western Canada!
With over 100,000 guests attending you can enjoy special performances by headliners, Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel! Experience rides, midway games, an Indigenous village, drone racing, food trucks, kids zone and a must-see firework extravaganza to close out the night! Plus best of all it's FREE! Head to Surrey this Canada Day - you don't want to miss out!