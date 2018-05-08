

Surrey Canada Day

Presented by Coast Capital Savings

Sunday, July 1st

Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

10am – 11pm

surrey.ca/surreycanadaday

On Sunday, July 1st bring your friends and family to the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre for Surrey Canada Day, the largest celebration in Western Canada!

With over 100,000 guests attending you can enjoy special performances by headliners, Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel! Experience rides, midway games, an Indigenous village, drone racing, food trucks, kids zone and a must-see firework extravaganza to close out the night! Plus best of all it's FREE! Head to Surrey this Canada Day - you don't want to miss out!