Surrey Canada Day
Published Friday, May 3, 2019
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019
Presented by Coast Capital Savings
Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre – Cloverdale
July 1
10am-11pm
Fireworks at 10:30pm
surrey.ca/canadaday
Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will headline the City of Surrey’s Canada Day celebration with support from singer-songwriter Bif Naked. The annual event will return on Monday, July 1 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.
This year’s free family-friendly event will feature a new Cloverdale Rodeo Zone offering attendees a variety of western-themed activities including country music. Other highlights include amusement rides, food trucks, midway games and interactive activities for all ages.