Surrey Canada Day

Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre – Cloverdale

July 1

10am-11pm

Fireworks at 10:30pm

Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will headline the City of Surrey’s Canada Day celebration with support from singer-songwriter Bif Naked. The annual event will return on Monday, July 1 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

This year’s free family-friendly event will feature a new Cloverdale Rodeo Zone offering attendees a variety of western-themed activities including country music. Other highlights include amusement rides, food trucks, midway games and interactive activities for all ages.