Steveston Salmon Festival
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:28AM PDT
Celebrating Canada Day in Richmond
July 1
10am-10:30pm
Steveston Village
stevestonsalmonfest.ca
The Steveston Salmon Festival presented by YVR l is better than ever, with activities from Britannia Shipyards to the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, and its traditional home in Steveston Park, for a truly epic Canada Day celebration.
Headlining the Main Stage will be Canadian rock radio mainstays, 54-40. Vancouver’s own Bend Sinister and Steveston staples Urban Myth and Line 49 will also hit the stage to help celebrate Canada’s birthday.
Returning will be the crowd favourites; the Canada Day Parade, mouth-watering salmon barbecue and more!