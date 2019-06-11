

Steveston Salmon Festival

Celebrating Canada Day in Richmond

July 1

10am-10:30pm

Steveston Village

stevestonsalmonfest.ca

The Steveston Salmon Festival presented by YVR l is better than ever, with activities from Britannia Shipyards to the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, and its traditional home in Steveston Park, for a truly epic Canada Day celebration.

Headlining the Main Stage will be Canadian rock radio mainstays, 54-40. Vancouver’s own Bend Sinister and Steveston staples Urban Myth and Line 49 will also hit the stage to help celebrate Canada’s birthday.

Returning will be the crowd favourites; the Canada Day Parade, mouth-watering salmon barbecue and more!