Scotiabank & United Way Community Spirit Awards
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 6:00AM PST
Scotiabank & United Way
Community Spirit Awards
Wednesday, February 28st
The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
Reception 5:30pm-6:30pm,
Program 6:30pm-8:45pm
www.uwlm.ca/spiritawards
Special people like you change lives for vulnerable kids, families and seniors across our community every day and we want to say thank you! Join United Way of the Lower Mainland and our very own, Mike Killeen as your emcee, for an evening of inspiration and celebration. Come celebrate how your generosity is sharing hope and opportunity with those in need. Tickets are available at uwlm.ca