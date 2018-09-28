

The Salvation Army

Santa Shuffle Fun Run & Elf Walk

December 1st

10AM-12PM

Lumberman’s Arch

santashuffle.ca

The Santa Shuffle is an annual 5km Fun-Run and 1km Elf Walk to fundraise for local Salvation Army initiatives which provide hope and support to those in need across Canada. This family-oriented event takes place in 38 locations across Canada. The event is held in proud partnership with the Running Room.

This merry event is for all ages and skill levels. Whether you run, walk, or prance, the Santa Shuffle is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and make a difference in your community.

It’s time to grab your Santa hat, or gather your reindeer antlers, and join us on December 1, 2018 at 10:00 am to make a difference in your community.