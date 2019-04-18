

CTV News Vancouver





Down Syndrome Research Foundation

Run Up for Down Syndrome

June 2

Swangard Stadium

dsrf.org

The Down Syndrome Research Foundation's Run Up for Down Syndrome takes place on June 2nd at Swangard Stadium! There is something for the whole family, run and/or walk a 5lm or a 1.5km course.

When you register, you will automatically receive a free Run Up for Down Syndrome fundraising page. Ask your friends and family to support you as you help individuals with Down syndrome smash expectations and bursting through limits!