Run Up for Down Syndrome
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:08PM PDT
Down Syndrome Research Foundation
June 2
Swangard Stadium
dsrf.org
The Down Syndrome Research Foundation's Run Up for Down Syndrome takes place on June 2nd at Swangard Stadium! There is something for the whole family, run and/or walk a 5lm or a 1.5km course.
When you register, you will automatically receive a free Run Up for Down Syndrome fundraising page. Ask your friends and family to support you as you help individuals with Down syndrome smash expectations and bursting through limits!