The 22nd Annual Run Up for Down Syndrome will take place June 3, 2018 at Swangard Stadium!

Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to run or walk the picturesque 5 km or 1.5 km routes through Burnaby’s Central Park. Back inside the stadium, you’ll enjoy a variety of fun family activities including face painting, bouncy castles and slides, dunk tank, games, mascots, scrumptious food, and so much more. Participants will also have a chance to win incredible prizes for both running and fundraising achievements.

In the weeks leading up to the event, participants collect donations from friends and family, using a customized personal fundraising webpage. Last year, a record $114,000 was raised.