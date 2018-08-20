Richmond World Festival
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 3:00AM PDT
August 31st & September 1st
Minoru Park, Richmond
richmondworldfestival.com
International recording stars Lights and Magic! headline the 2018 Richmond World Festival. Enjoy music, arts, food and culture from around the globe on Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1 in Richmond’s Minoru Park. Watch 90 artists performing on nine stages. Sample the FEASTival of Flavours with more than 50 food trucks, plus much more. Admission is free. Presented by Coast Capital Savings.