Richmond World Festival

August 31st & September 1st

Minoru Park, Richmond

richmondworldfestival.com

International recording stars Lights and Magic! headline the 2018 Richmond World Festival. Enjoy music, arts, food and culture from around the globe on Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1 in Richmond’s Minoru Park. Watch 90 artists performing on nine stages. Sample the FEASTival of Flavours with more than 50 food trucks, plus much more. Admission is free. Presented by Coast Capital Savings.