

CTV Vancouver





Richmond’s Children’s Arts Festival

February 12th

10am-4pm

Richmond Cultural Centre

childrensartsfestival.ca

Get creative, stretch your imagination and enjoy hands-on family fun at the annual Children’ Arts Festival, presented by Lansdowne Centre at the Richmond Cultural Centre on Family Day, Monday, February 12, 2018.

Richmond’s most creative festival celebrates its 10th anniversary of imagination and fun with a day-long program of workshops, performances, food trucks and more. Enjoy performances by Big Easy Funk Ensemble, Kutapira, The Blue Berries, Magic 2 Go, and Circus West. Sign up for a host of Creativity Classes connecting children of all ages with professional artist instructors leading a unique variety of performing, visual and media arts classes.

Tickets are on sale now. Hurry many creativity classes and feature performances sell out in advance. Full details about the 10th annual Children’s Arts Festival are available at www.childrensartsfestival.ca