Richmond Maritime Festival

at Britannia Shipyards

July 27-28

11AM-6PM

richmondmaritimefestival.ca

Celebrate Richmond’s historical connection with the sea at the 16th Annual Richmond Maritime Festival, a free family event at a National Heritage Site returning the summer of 2019.

Over two days, land lubbers and sea-goers of all ages will enjoy activities that delight one and all. Discover local lore, visit beautiful wooden boats, create works of art, bring your picnic blanket and enjoy the tasty treats. Take in music, painters, potters, roving performers, puppets, story tellers and much more!

The Richmond Maritime Festival celebrates all things waterfront at the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site. From wooden boats to model boats, water safety to sea creatures, local lore to fishing history, the festival invites visitors to explore a spectacular heritage site with activities and performances for all ages.