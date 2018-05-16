

Richmond Canada Day in Steveston

Steveston Village

July 1st

9am-10:30pm

richmondcanadaday.ca

Celebrate Canada Day with the ultimate birthday party in Richmond’s Steveston Village. Richmond Canada Day in Steveston offers free fun for the whole family. The ever popular Steveston Salmon Festival and Canada Day Parade is joined by a huge Street Party in Steveston Village with 50 performances on eight stages, featuring Canadian rock legends Big Sugar. An artisan village, marketplace and food trucks are also part of the fun, along with free admission and activities at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic site and other Steveston historic sites. The celebration ends up with a spectacular fireworks finale over the Fraser River. Visit richmondcanadaday.ca for event details. Richmond Canada Day in Steveston is produced by the City of Richmond and presented by YVR Vancouver International Airport.