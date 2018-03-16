

Rare Finds Gala

Thursday, April 26th

The Imperial

6:30pm-10:30pm

rarediseasefoundation.org

The Rare Finds gala is designed to be a Feast for the Senses featuring music, rare auction items and renowned BC chefs who present their culinary delights in a fun and spirited competition where guests enjoy the opportunity to vote for top Chef. Chefs entice votes from guests using only the finest local and sustainable ingredients in their creations.

Rare Disease Foundation is focused on linking basic science and clinical practice to increase the efficiency of rare disease research. By incorporating research, astute clinician observation and parental knowledge into the various stages of rare disease research we impact the speed of discovery and the way rare conditions are managed.