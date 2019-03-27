

April 13

The City of Surrey will host its ninth annual Earth Day celebration ‘Party for the Planet’ at Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 13 from 10am to 6pm. The signature Surrey event will feature the new Live Green World, offering environmental workshops, a sustainable marketplace, acoustic concert series and local vendors.

Presented by TD, this year’s free event will offer 1,000 complimentary succulents to attendees. There will be many opportunities for all ages to learn about environmental initiatives. This year’s tree and plant sale will offer native trees for $20 each, and plants from $2 to $4.

The Adventure Zone will include a free zip line, rock climbing wall, road hockey and food trucks.

Soulful singer Colin Bullock, indie pop duo Harlequin Gold, and children’s performers Bobs & Lolo will perform on the TD Main Stage, located inside Council Chambers. Live music will be heard throughout the event, with a DJ in the Adventure Zone and acoustic performances in Live Green World and City Hall Atrium.

Additional festival attractions include a Surrey Parks display, a Library Stage featuring children’s performers, an Enviro-Bungee, meet and greets with Big Bird and Elmo, environmental educational booths, kid’s crafts and a variety of local vendors.