

CTV Vancouver





City of Surrey

Party for the Planet

April 14

Surrey Civic Plaza

surrey.ca

The City of Surrey will host its eighth annual Party for the Planet—BC’s largest Earth Day celebration—at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 14 from 10am–6pm. The Surrey signature event will feature an intimate acoustic duo performance by Canadian singer-songwriter and five-time JUNO award winner Sam Roberts at 3:15pm. Presented by TD, this year’s free festival will also include multiple performances by Vancouver-based children’s musical duo Bobs & Lolo. Additional entertainers include Vancouver’s up and coming pop and R&B group Star Captains, DJ and production group The Freshest, children’s entertainers Rockin’ Robin, the Colin Bullock Duo and the Smile Band.

Festival attractions include the annual tree and plant sale, bike powered smoothie stop, storytelling, kid’s eco-crafts, road hockey, a zip line, enviro-bungee, rides, an urban farmers market, food trucks and a variety of local and environmental vendors.