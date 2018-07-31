

CTV Vancouver





Painting Toilet Seats in support of IBD Awareness

Foster Eastman Gallery

August 18

badgut.org

Did you know inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) often starts in childhood and that Canada has the highest prevalence of IBD in the world? The Gastrointestinal Society invites you to participate in a family-friendly art project led by renowned Vancouver artist, Foster Eastman. We welcome children, teens, and adults whose lives have been affected by IBD, together with their family and friends, to paint one of 90 toilet seats that will comprise a large art installation.