Ocean Wise Gala

November 7

The Vancouver Club

ocean.org/oceanwisegala

The inaugural Ocean Wise Gala will take place at the iconic Vancouver Club and proceeds from this year’s fundraising event will support projects and initiatives to fight ocean pollution.

Guests will be in for a culinary treat. Some of Vancouver’s award-winning and most distinguished chefs have imagined and curated a unique dining experience. Each course draws attention to plastic pollution and the opportunity for innovative solutions.

Together, we can turn the tide on plastic pollution.