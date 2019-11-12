Noises Off
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:37PM PST
Arts Club Theatre Company
Noises Off
January 23–February 23, 2020
artsclub.com
THE RAUCOUS LOVE LETTER TO THEATRE
Noises Off, hailed as the funniest farce ever written, treats audiences to a hilarious peek at a second-tier acting troupe performing a show. With egos, insecurities, and tempers flaring backstage—and forgotten lines, missed cues, and misplaced sardines onstage—this cast threatens to strike the old adage “the show must go on.” Michael Frayn’s dizzying play-within-a-play classic is sure to leave you doubled over with laughter.