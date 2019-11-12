Arts Club Theatre Company

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

December 5, 2019–January 4, 2020

artsclub.com

THE FESTIVE PRIDE AND PREJUDICE FOLLOW-UP

A holiday confection filled with classic Jane Austen charm, Miss Bennet is a modern sequel about the bookish middle child of the Bennets. While Mary starts to dream of a new life beyond her boisterous family, an unexpected visitor at the Darcy household could spell romance. You’ll revel in this sparkling comic play that’s full of seasonal felicity.