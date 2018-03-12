Kids Help Phone Walk So Kids Can Talk
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 2:05PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 2:20PM PDT
Kids Help Phone
Walk So Kids Can Talk
Sunday, May 6th
walksokidscantalk.ca
On Sunday, May 6, 2018, walk to support Kids Help Phone so we can help youth feel more empowered to take on life’s challenges, big and small.
Young people use Kids Help Phone as an outlet to voice any concerns they have; sometimes, it's the only place they can turn to for help. Walk to ensure Kids Help Phone is always open, and a safe space where youth can be heard without judgement.
Unite with thousands of Canadians for a fun 5K walk. Sign up as an individual or a team with family, friends or co-workers!