JFL NorthWest

Vancouver’s Comedy Festival

March 1 – 10

jflnorthwest.com

The JFL NorthWest Comedy Fest returns to Vancouver from March 1st to 10th, hitting various venues throughout Vancouver! Bill Burr, Trevor Noah, and Jo Koy are just a few of your stand-up favourites who will be part of the hilarious festival! The 10-day stretch will be a mix of improv, sketch, podcasts, outdoor community events and the brand new Vancouver Just for Laughs Film Festival! For all details and full lineup visit jflnorthwest.com