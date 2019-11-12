

CTV News Vancouver





Arts Club Theatre Company

It's A Wonderful Christmas-ish Holiday Miracle

November 21–December 22

artsclub.com

EMBRACING THE LOVE AND FOIBLES OF FAMILY

The holidays are all about loved ones. But what happens when your parents get divorced, your kid brother is best friends with a stick bug named Ralphie, and your grandma’s ghost starts appearing with advice—and her iPhone? OMG! It’s a Wonderful Life meets Modern Family in this new Canadian comedy about a family during a complicated season.