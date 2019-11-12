It's A Wonderful Christmas-ish Holiday Miracle
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:22PM PST
Arts Club Theatre Company
It's A Wonderful Christmas-ish Holiday Miracle
November 21–December 22
artsclub.com
EMBRACING THE LOVE AND FOIBLES OF FAMILY
The holidays are all about loved ones. But what happens when your parents get divorced, your kid brother is best friends with a stick bug named Ralphie, and your grandma’s ghost starts appearing with advice—and her iPhone? OMG! It’s a Wonderful Life meets Modern Family in this new Canadian comedy about a family during a complicated season.