IMAGINE - SHARE Family & Community Services
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 9:46AM PST
IMAGINE
SHARE Family & Community Services
March 9
Molson Canadian Theatre - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver
sharesociety.ca/imagine
IMAGINE is SHARE Family & Community Services annual fundraiser which brings together our community for a night of fun and to raise money for SHARE’s under & unfunded programs and services. In 2019, join them UNDER THE PALMS for IMAGINE! Spend a tropical night out in the Tri-Cities full of music, dancing, good food and fun! Don’t miss out on the party that benefits and strengthens our community... and you could win an all-inclusive vacation!