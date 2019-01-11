

Illuminations Fundraising Luncheon

presented by RBC Wealth Management

benefitting BC Women’s Hospital

January 24,

Fairmont Waterfront

bcwomensfoundation.org

Join Keri Adams at this year’s BC Women’s Hospital Foundation Illuminations Luncheon.

Illuminations is the much-anticipated signature luncheon focusing on the work of the Women’s Health Research Institute.

The luncheon offers members of the community the opportunity to join in changing the tide on women’s health, and is the only event on our roster that focuses solely on women’s health research. Over the past 19 years, $3.1 million has been raised, and last year, the total was $280,000 - all in support of women's and newborns' health!

Join us in learning how ground-breaking discoveries are translated into impactful changes in clinical practice across the province, nationally, and globally.