

CTV Vancouver





Illuminations Fundraising Luncheon

presented by RBC Wealth Management

benefitting BC Women’s Hospital

Thursday, January 25, 2018

Four Seasons Hotel

bcwomensfoundation.org

Illuminations is an annual fundraising event organized by BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre Foundation. This high-profile event consistently sells out and attracts over 400 representatives from business, industry and private sectors of Vancouver to hear an acclaimed celebrity speaker. This year, Juno Award winning, Canadian superstar Chantal Kreviazuk will be speaking and performing an intimate set. Illuminations raises money to meet the needs of the more than 68,000 patients who receive care at BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre each year. For more than 80 years, BC Women’s has been a leader in providing specialized women’s healthcare, advocating for women’s needs, training future doctors and leading ground-breaking research to find the answers to challenging women’s health issues.