The Salvation Army Hope in the City Breakfast

Vancouver Convention Centre West

December 5

7:30am-9am

hopeinthecity.ca

This year’s Hope in the City Breakfast features Olympic Gold Medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir – the most successful Canadian Ice Dance Team in history. Join us as the pair share lessons they’ve learned overcoming adversity, competing, winning at the highest level and maintaining a level of consistent excellence for over two decades. The two return to Vancouver where they became the first North Americans to win the Olympic Gold Medal, to inspire and motivate us in work – and in life. Join us for this once in a lifetime experience.