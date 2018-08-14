GLOW Gala 2018

Presented by TELUS benefitting BC Women's Hospital

October 13

Pan Pacific Vancouver

bcwomensfoundation.org

GLOW Gala is an extraordinary evening of inspiring stories and great company attended by 350 of Vancouver’s elite business, healthcare and philanthropic leaders who are committed to providing revolutionary healthcare for women in BC.

In 2017, GLOW Gala raised $783,000 to fund ultrasound and provide specialists at BC Women's Hospital access to the detailed images they need to provide the highest level of care.

GLOW Gala 2018's aim is to renovate and upgrade the existing Single Room Maternity Suites to expand our patient-centred care and create equitable space to correspond with our NICU Suites, bringing new mothers and newborns closer together.