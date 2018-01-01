Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 6:00AM PST
March 2nd
Quality Hotel & Conference Centre
abbotsfordcommunityservices.com
The 15th Annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Quality Hotel & Conference Centre. The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards Ceremony started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of Fraser Valley organizations, initiatives and businesses in recognizing the diversity of our community.