Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

March 2nd

Quality Hotel & Conference Centre

abbotsfordcommunityservices.com

The 15th Annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Quality Hotel & Conference Centre. The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards Ceremony started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of Fraser Valley organizations, initiatives and businesses in recognizing the diversity of our community.