Fashion Show for CH.I.L.D.

May 2nd

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

child.ca

The annual Fashion Show for CH.I.L.D. is held each May in Vancouver with a Gala Luncheon and Presentation of the CH.I.L.D. Foundation Inspiration Award. Each year features a fantastic show by a different fashion retailer.

The CH.I.L.D. Foundation Inspiration Award is presented to women who inspire us all to become better, more involved citizens through their dedicated efforts on behalf of special needs children, and the warm, uplifting consideration they extend to everyone they meet.