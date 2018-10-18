

CTV Vancouver





Down Syndrome Research Foundation

Christmas Breakfast

Decmeber 14

Hyatt Regency Vancouver

dsrf.org

Now in it's 21st year, this annual seasonal celebration is fun for the whole family. Along with the always scrumptious breakfast buffet, you'll enjoy a Christmas tree decorating contest and auction, Christmas gifts and crafts for sale, gingerbread decorating, entertainment by Rick Scott and, of course, a visit from Santa.

Bring the family to this year's breakfast, tickets online.