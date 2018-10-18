DSRF's Christmas Breakfast
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:43AM PDT
Down Syndrome Research Foundation
Christmas Breakfast
Decmeber 14
Hyatt Regency Vancouver
dsrf.org
Now in it's 21st year, this annual seasonal celebration is fun for the whole family. Along with the always scrumptious breakfast buffet, you'll enjoy a Christmas tree decorating contest and auction, Christmas gifts and crafts for sale, gingerbread decorating, entertainment by Rick Scott and, of course, a visit from Santa.
Bring the family to this year's breakfast, tickets online.