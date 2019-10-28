

CTV News Vancouver





Down Syndrom Research Foundation's

Christmas Breakfast

December 13

Hyatt Regency Vancouver

dsrf.org

Kick off the holidays in style with DSRF's Christmas Breakfast!

Now in it's 22nd year, this annual seasonal celebration is fun for the whole family. Along with the always scrumptious breakfast buffet, you'll enjoy our Christmas tree decorating contest and auction, Christmas gifts and crafts for sale, gingerbread decorating, entertainment by Rick Scott and, of course, a visit from Santa.