DSRF's 2019 Christmas Breakfast
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 2:18PM PDT
Down Syndrom Research Foundation's
Christmas Breakfast
December 13
Hyatt Regency Vancouver
dsrf.org
Kick off the holidays in style with DSRF's Christmas Breakfast!
Now in it's 22nd year, this annual seasonal celebration is fun for the whole family. Along with the always scrumptious breakfast buffet, you'll enjoy our Christmas tree decorating contest and auction, Christmas gifts and crafts for sale, gingerbread decorating, entertainment by Rick Scott and, of course, a visit from Santa.