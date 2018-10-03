

Disney On Ice Dare To Dream

November 21 – 25

Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

Disneyonice.com

Celebrate what’s possible as five daring Disney Princesses spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, skating into British Columbia playing Vancouver from November 21–25!

In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go in a high-seas adventure with demigod Maui, to save her island and discover her true identity. Join Belle as she fearlessly befriends the enchanted castle staff and reveals the Beast’s gentleness. Experience Anna’s devotion to her sister, Elsa, on her life-changing journey to stop an eternal winter. Explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Cinderella and friends from around the Disney Kingdom as they find the heart and determination to overcome obstacles and make their dreams come true.

Iconic sing-along songs such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Be Our Guest” and “Let It Go” are paired with powerful skating choreography to instill confidence and embolden audiences to never stop dreaming.

November 21 – 25, 2018

Wednesday, November 21 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 22 7:00 PM

Friday, November 23 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 24 11:30 AM, 3:30 PM, & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 25 11:30 AM & 3:30 PM