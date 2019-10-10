

CTV News Vancouver





Arts Club Theatre Company

Cost of Living



artsclub.com October 10 - November 3

What does it mean to give care? A shave, a helping hand, and forgiveness in the face of faults. This 2018 Pulitzer Prize–winning play about relationships and living with physical disabilities is tucked with surprise humour. A wealthy student is cared for by a young woman down on her luck, and a man rebuilds an old bond by providing aid to his ex-wife. These achingly human stories delve into the social divides between people, even as they strive to help.