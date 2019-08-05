

CTV News Vancouver





Cops for Cancer - Tour de Valley

September 19 – 27, 2019

copsforcancer.ca

From September 19th to 27th, law enforcement and emergency services personnel will cycle across the Fraser Valley and engage communities en-route in raising money for childhood cancer. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

Cops for Cancer - Tour de Valley is an 800km trek from Langley to Boston Bar, then down to Tsawwassen and White Rock.

To find out how you can help support those affected by childhood cancer visit copsforcancer.ca.