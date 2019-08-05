

Cops for Cancer - Tour de Coast

September 18 – 26, 2019

copsforcancer.ca

From September 18 to 26th, law enforcement and emergency services personnel will cycle across the coast of BC and engage communities en-route in raising money for childhood cancer. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

Cops for Cancer - Tour de Coast is an 800km tour through the Sea to Sky corridor as well as the Sunshine coast, North Shore, and Greater Vancouver from Maple Ridge to Richmond.

To find out how you can help support those affected by childhood cancer visit copsforcancer.ca.