Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair

May 17 - 20

Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds

cloverdalerodeo.com

One of North America’s longest running and most entertaining rodeos returns for its 73rd year this May Long Weekend with more competitions, live entertainment food and fun for fans of all ages.

The Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo will once again feature the World’s best Cowboys and Cowgirls as they compete for cash prizes in roughstock rodeo events like Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding and Bull Riding, as well as Ladies Barrel Racing.