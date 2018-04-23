

Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair

May 18 – 21

Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds

Cloverdalerodeo.com

This year marks the 72nd annual Cloverdale Rodeo and 130th annual Country Fair and visitors can once again expect British Columbia’s most beloved annual tradition to be an action-packed weekend full of family fun. Event fans can look forward to more competitions, more live entertainment, and more food for all ages. Be sure to mark your calendars for the May Long weekend!

Recognized as some of the best athletes in the world, national and international Cowboys and Cowgirls are getting ready to compete for large cash prizes. The Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo will feature three rough stock rodeo events: Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, and Ladies Barrel Racing.