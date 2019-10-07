Circle Craft Christmas Market
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 2:34PM PDT
November 7-11
Convention Centre West, Vancouver
circlecraft.net
Circle Craft is pleased to announce the 2019 edition of Circle Craft Christmas Market, November 7-11 (Thursday - Monday in 2019) at the Convention Centre West in Vancouver. Over 300 artisans (60 new this year!) will gather to show their wares: fine artistry and modern design via wood, clay, textiles, metal and more! A Vancouver tradition for over four decades, the Market traditionally begins the holiday shopping season in the city.